Russian Baltic Fleet ships repel enemy air strike in Gulf of Finland drills

KALININGRAD, April 28. /TASS/. The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships Urengoi and Kazanets struck air targets during drills in the Gulf of Finland, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"During the planned drills, the crews of the small anti-submarine ships Urengoi and Kazanets conducted artillery firings against air targets in the Gulf of Finland and practiced measures to thwart attacks by a notional enemy’s air attack weapons from various altitudes and directions," the press office said in a statement.

The ships’ crews delivered the fire from AK-176M and AK-630M artillery guns, the press office specified.

The ships’ crews also laid defensive minefields, using dummy mines, which were later cleared by a harbor minesweeper, the statement says.