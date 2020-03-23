Tanks, artillery troops repel enemy attack in Urals drills

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The motor rifle personnel of the Central Military District’s 2nd all-arms army thwarted a notional enemy’s attack with the help of tanks and artillery during drills at the Totsky training range in the Orenburg Region, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"During tactical measures, the scouts employed Orlan-10 drones to detect the armor moving towards a populated area. The motor rifle units went on alert and performed a march to the designated area to assume defense along the route of the notional enemy’s advance. After switching to an offensive from the defense, the personnel of reconnaissance and armored units eliminated scattered enemy forces, using T-72B3 and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles," the statement says.

As the press office specified, the artillery troops provided for the motorized infantry’s offensive, using Msta-S self-propelled howitzers and Grad multiple launch rocket systems. The troops delivered the fire from artillery guns at a distance of up to 20 km and from tanks at a range of 2,000 meters, according to the statement.

The drills involved over 600 troops and about 100 items of combat hardware, the press office specified.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.