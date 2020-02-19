Russia to ship first Pantsir-S1 air defense system to Serbia this week — media

BELGRADE, February 19. /TASS/. The first of six Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense systems would be shipped to Serbia before the end of this week, Serbian TV reports.

According to the report, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reached this agreement with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vulin during his visit to Belgrade on February 17.

The report also noted that the Serbian soldiers have underwent training and are ready to work with the new equipment.

On October 24, 2019, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Belgrade ordered the Pantsir systems. In January this year, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS that shipments are slated to begin in late February.

The Pantsir-S system is made for close-range air defense for civilian and military objects in any weather and radio-electronic conditions around the clock. The system is also capable of engaging ground-based and water-based threats.