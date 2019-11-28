Iran, Russia, China to hold joint naval drills in Indian Ocean soon

TEHRAN, November 28. /TASS/. Joint naval exercises of Iran, Russia and China will be organized in Indian Ocean in the near future, Iranian navy commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said.

"Very soon we will have joint maneuvers together with the naval forces of China and Russia in Iran’s southern territorial waters and in the northern part of the Indian Ocean," the Mehr news agency quoted Khanzadi as saying on Wednesday.

"The preliminary plan of the military exercises was compiled last month. The participants are currently engaged in preparations before their launch," the Iranian Navy commander said.

He did not specify the exact date of the maneuvers.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on October 2 that during the upcoming exercises, Russia, China and Iran are intended to train anti-terrorism and anti-piracy efforts.