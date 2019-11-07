Russia, Egypt conduct joint air defense exercise near Cairo

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Air defense units of the Russian and Egyptian armed forces have conducted live firing from air defense systems during military drills near the Egyptian capital Cairo, the press service of Russia’s Southern Military District said on Thursday.

Joint Russian-Egyptian drills of air defense forces, dubbed the Arrow of Friendship-2019, are being held in Egypt on October 26 - November 7. Over 100 servicemen from Russia’s Southern Military District are taking part.

"For the first time in modern history, joint air defense crews of Russia and Egypt conducted live firing and launches from various air defense systems during an international exercise near Cairo. Joint units of Buk-M2E and Tor-M2E surface-to-air missile systems intercepted and shot down a simulated enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicle approaching an airfield," the Southern Military District said in a statement.

Besides, Igla-S man-portable homing surface-to-air missile systems and Shilka-M4 self-propelled, radar guided anti-aircraft weapon systems were also used during the exercise.

Only Russian-made equipment and weapons were used during the international exercises.

The drills involve Russian-made Buk-M2E, Tor-M2E, Pechora S-125 on a tracked undercarriage, wheeled Kub, Igla-S MANPADS, Shilka-M4 self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon systems, as well as all-terrain vehicles for Igla-S.

Anti-aircraft gunners from both countries will practice inter-operability in ensuring airspace security, measures to provide cover for vital facilities, improve their skills and engage the maximum combat capabilities of surface-to-air missile systems in jointly repelling air strikes in various conditions. The drills will last until November 7.