Russian, Pakistani commandos storm enemy building to wrap up joint drills in south Russia

KRASNODAR, October 11. /TASS/. Special forces from Russia and Pakistan stormed a notional enemy’s building from the air and the ground in the final phase of the joint military exercise Friendship 2019 in the Krasnodar Region, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Friday.

"The joint Russian-Pakistani military exercise Friendship 2019 was held at the Molkino training range in the Krasnodar Region on October 1-11 and was aimed at strengthening and developing bilateral military cooperation," the press office said in a statement.

"The drills were concluded by a joint operation to land from a Mi-8AMTSh helicopter by the assault method and storm the city, using Rys armored vehicles for evacuation. The personnel used code words in the English and Russian languages for communication inside the groups," the statement reads.

The drills involved more than 100 troops from both countries. The military exercise was held under the direction of Commander of the Southern Military District’s 49th All-Arms Army Major-General Mikhail Zusko while the Pakistani delegation was headed by Defense Attache of the Pakistani Embassy in Moscow Brigadier General Muhammad Irfan Khan.

During the drills, the paratroopers practiced tactics to seize a frontier, organize a group retreat, provide support, evacuate a wounded person from the battlefield while delivering fire and render medical assistance to the wounded.

Mine warfare specialists of the Southern Military District’s special forces demonstrated their skills and abilities to destroy bridge frameworks, using explosives with a total yield of over 3 kg in TNT equivalent to their Pakistani counterparts.

The joint Russian-Pakistani drills Friendship have been held since 2016 in Russia and Pakistan.