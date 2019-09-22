West stages cyber attacks every day against Russia’s defense communications - Shoigu

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Western intelligence services carry out hundreds of attempts every day to penetrate Russia’s defense communications systems, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets published on Sunday.

"The West is meddling in the army affairs - they are doing this in an absolutely imprudent and brazen manner," Shoigu stressed. "The attempts of penetrating our communications networks amount to several hundred every day," the minister said.

The minister also cited another example when some individuals acting "upon the instructions from abroad" try to obtain data on the families of special ops forces, who died when fulfilling their duties as well as about the buried military.

Shoigu stressed that fake news about Russia’s defense ministry and the armed forces were thriving in media space. "This is that we allegedly carried out a strike on a hospital or that we are allegedly preparing to capture a country, or that dozens of coffins have arrived somewhere or some senior officials at the defense ministry have done something bad," he explained.

According to Shoigu, Russia has restored its Main Military-Political Directorate in order to counter this infowar.