Russia’s military to get 423 advanced helicopters by 2027 — defense minister

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Under the government program for armaments the Russian Defense Ministry will get 423 helicopters, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a conference call in Moscow on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the government program for armaments the manufacturers are to produce 423 advanced helicopters for the Defense Ministry in 2018-2027. By now the Armed Forces have received 112 helicopters, including 58 provided ahead of time," Shoigu reported.

On the contract list are 96 attack helicopters Mi-28NM, Shoigu said, adding that during the contract conclusion the manufacturer agreed to considerably lower the price.