Servicemen repel 'enemy' drone attack during drills in southern Russia

Over 30,000 troops go on high alert in large-scale logistics drills in central Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 28. /TASS/. Russian military units have repelled 'enemy' drone attacks during drills in six Russian regions, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Wedensday.

"Units for combating unmanned aerial vehicles have repelled 'enemy' drone attacks at field stations set up in the framework of bilateral command post exercise," the press service said adding that Pantsir-S missile system was used in the drills.

Large-scale bilateral command post military exercise is held on August 26-31 at 12 training ranges in Rostov, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Stavropol, Krasnodar and Crimea regions. Over 8,000 servicemen are taking part in the drills.