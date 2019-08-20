Russian arms manufacturer to launch production of AGS-30 grenade launchers in 2020

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Tula Arms Plant (part of Precision Systems Company within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) is set to start the production of AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers in 2020, the Tula Arms Plant said in its quarterly report obtained by TASS on Tuesday.

"In the second quarter of 2019, the enterprise’s technical services launched technological preparations for arranging the production of the AGS-30 automatic grenade launcher in 2020 to further develop the range of combat small arms," the document says.

The 30mm AGS-30 automatic grenade launcher is designated to destroy unsheltered and entrenched enemy manpower by fragmentation munitions, as well as soft-skin vehicles. The AGS-30 team comprises two men. The grenade launcher has an operating range of 1,700 meters and an effective rate of fire of 25-30 rounds per minute. The maximum area affected by fragmentation grenades is 112 square meters.

The Tula Arms Plant is one of Russia’s largest small arms producers. The enterprise manufactures souvenir, hunting and combat guns and also anti-tank missiles.