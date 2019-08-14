Russia’s upgraded missile corvette holds live-fire exercise in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The upgraded missile corvette Smerch has held a live-fire exercise against a naval and an air target in the Sea of Japan, the press office of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported on Wednesday.

Russia’s Northern Fleet kicks off large-scale drills to search for enemy subs in Arctic

"Today, in accordance with the plan of shipbuilders’ trials, the modernized small missile ship Smerch has held a series of missile firings against a naval and an air target in the Sea of Japan," the press office said in a statement.

The warship successfully employed surface-to-air missiles, launching them against the target that simulated a surface ship and against a simulated air target, the statement says.

The small missile ship will soon "accomplish a set of artillery firings from the modern AK-176MA artillery gun outfitted with a digital control system and a new optoelectronic station," according to the statement.

The small missile ship Smerch is also set to test its 30mm AK-630 six-barrel automatic artillery gun, the press office noted.

The Russian shipbuilders completed the upgrade of the missile corvette Smerch in 2019. The warship was modernized at the North-Eastern Shipyard. During its upgrade, the warship got the Uran anti-ship cruise missile system and more advanced artillery armament.