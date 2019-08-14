Russia’s upgraded missile corvette holds live-fire exercise in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The upgraded missile corvette Smerch has held a live-fire exercise against a naval and an air target in the Sea of Japan, the press office of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported on Wednesday.
"Today, in accordance with the plan of shipbuilders’ trials, the modernized small missile ship Smerch has held a series of missile firings against a naval and an air target in the Sea of Japan," the press office said in a statement.
The warship successfully employed surface-to-air missiles, launching them against the target that simulated a surface ship and against a simulated air target, the statement says.
The small missile ship will soon "accomplish a set of artillery firings from the modern AK-176MA artillery gun outfitted with a digital control system and a new optoelectronic station," according to the statement.
The small missile ship Smerch is also set to test its 30mm AK-630 six-barrel automatic artillery gun, the press office noted.
The Russian shipbuilders completed the upgrade of the missile corvette Smerch in 2019. The warship was modernized at the North-Eastern Shipyard. During its upgrade, the warship got the Uran anti-ship cruise missile system and more advanced artillery armament.