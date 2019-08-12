Russia’s Baltic Fleet pilots destroy enemy warships in drills

KALININGRAD, August 12. /TASS/. The crews of Su-30SM fighters and Su-24M bombers of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed a notional enemy’s naval taskforce during scheduled maneuvers, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"At the Baltic Fleet’s sea ranges, the Su-30SM multirole fighters and the Su-24M frontline bombers conducted combat exercises for overcoming the air defenses of a group of the notional enemy’s warships and delivering a missile and bombing strike," the statement reads.

The pilots approached the targets from different directions, performing speed and altitude maneuvers to make it difficult for the enemy warships to repel the air attack. The Baltic Fleet’s warships accomplishing their assignments at sea simulated the adversary force during the drills, the press office said.

"After getting the target acquisition, the crews of the Su-30SM multirole fighters and the Su-24M frontline bombers practiced bombing from medium and low altitudes against seaborne target screens simulating the notional enemy’s naval taskforce," the statement says.

The data-recording equipment has confirmed the destruction of the targets and the results of direct hits have been visually confirmed with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"More than 10 aircraft of the Fleet’s naval aviation, and also unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the missions to detect and destroy the notional enemy’s warships," the press office said.