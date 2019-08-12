Military pilots spread their wings to mark Russian Air Force Day

Russian military pilots mark their professional holiday on August 12 as the Russian Air Force was established 107 years ago, on this date in 1912. This branch of the armed forces has been engaged in all wars and conflicts in which the Soviet Union and then modern-day Russia have taken part. Military pilots were the first to get the title of Hero of the Soviet Union - the highest award of the former USSR. The decision to celebrate Russian Air Force Day was taken by then Russian President Boris Yeltsin on August 29, 1997. Russia's finest military aircraft, transport and attack helicopters are on display in this photo gallery.
Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets© Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
Sukhoi Su-25SM Grach fighter jet in flight as part of 2018 Aviadarts military aviation competition© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Sukhoi Su-57 aircrafts© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Sukhoi Su-30 multirole fighter at Hmeymim airbase in Syria© Vadim Grishankin/Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
MiG-31 fighter jets armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles© Yulia Loris/TASS
Mikoyan MiG-35 aircraft© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bomber and Ilyushin Il-78 refuelling tanker© Maxim Kuzovkov/TASS
Tu-160 strategic bomber© Bogdan Rudenko/Russian Defense Ministry
Beriev A-50 airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Paratroopers jumping out of Il-76MD military transport aircraft© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Kamov Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS
Mil Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter© Valery Matytsin/TASS
Mil Mi-8AMTSh transport assault helicopter© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS
Mil Mi-28N "Night Hunter" helicopter© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Kamov Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS
Mil Mi-24 helicopter© Donat Sorokin/TASS
