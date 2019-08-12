Military pilots spread their wings to mark Russian Air Force Day

Russian military pilots mark their professional holiday on August 12 as the Russian Air Force was established 107 years ago, on this date in 1912. This branch of the armed forces has been engaged in all wars and conflicts in which the Soviet Union and then modern-day Russia have taken part. Military pilots were the first to get the title of Hero of the Soviet Union - the highest award of the former USSR. The decision to celebrate Russian Air Force Day was taken by then Russian President Boris Yeltsin on August 29, 1997. Russia's finest military aircraft, transport and attack helicopters are on display in this photo gallery.