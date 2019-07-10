Four spacecraft for Russian Defense Ministry’s purposes launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket with four spacecraft has blasted off from the Russian Plesetsk Cosmodrome on Wednesday for the purposes of the Russian Defense Ministry, the agency told reporters.

"On July 10, at 20:14 Moscow time, a unit of the Space Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces has conducted a successful launch of the Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket with a bloc of four spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry’s purposes from Plesetsk cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk Region)," the Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that all the pre-start operations and the launch of the Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket were conducted under normal conditions.