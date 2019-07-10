Russian scientists work on technology to detect submarine by propeller trace

ST. PETERSBURG, July 10. /TASS/. Scientists at Russia’s Krylov State Research Center have started developing and introducing a fundamentally new method of detecting submarines by the trace, which their propellers leave in the water, the center's research supervisor Valery Polovinkin told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense Show on Wednesday.

"Now we are drawing attention to the trace fields [water disturbance caused by the operation of a submarine’s propellers]. The latter, in my view, are the most promising [as compared to other fields], especially for detecting submarines. Why? Trace fields have longer life [compared to other fields]," the researcher said.

"This is because acoustics and electro-magnetic fields disappear with the departure of an object, whereas trace fields persist for some time. And an object can be detected by these fields," the scientist explained.

The stealth issue is the most important task to deal with, he explained.

"Stealth operation of submarines and low signature of surface ships are a permanent problem. The priorities in terms of the importance of particular fields may eventually change, depending on the development of detection systems and weapons. That is, these may be fields of the upper hemisphere at one stage and acoustic fields at another stage. Now we are drawing attention to trace fields," the scientist said.