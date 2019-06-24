New strategy of military technical cooperation to be developed in Russia, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A new strategy of military technical cooperation with foreign countries will be developed in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"With an eye to ensure the efficiency of our activities in the sphere of military technical cooperation with foreign countries, a draft strategy of military technical cooperation has been elaborated. It envisages coordinated measures of political-and-diplomatic, financial-and-economic and technical nature," Putin said at a meeting of the military technical cooperation commission.

"We must spare no effort to retain Russia’s leading positions on the global market for weapons," he stressed.