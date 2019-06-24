New strategy of military technical cooperation to be developed in Russia, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A new strategy of military technical cooperation with foreign countries will be developed in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"With an eye to ensure the efficiency of our activities in the sphere of military technical cooperation with foreign countries, a draft strategy of military technical cooperation has been elaborated. It envisages coordinated measures of political-and-diplomatic, financial-and-economic and technical nature," Putin said at a meeting of the military technical cooperation commission.
"We must spare no effort to retain Russia’s leading positions on the global market for weapons," he stressed.
"It is necessary to take into account and give a proper response to new factors that complicate our work with military technical cooperation partners, including tougher competition and the aggressive use of unfair methods of political blackmailing and sanctions," Putin noted.
"Naturally, priority attention is to be focused on issues linked with the expanded military technical potential of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, assistance to its member nations in enhancing their defense capacities," he added.