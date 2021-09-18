Kinotavr rightly considered one of Russia’s most respected film festivals, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to participants and guests of the 32nd Kinotavr Open Russian Film Festival. The telegram was published on the Kremlin’s website on Saturday.

"A rich and exciting program and a truly creative environment unfailingly attract the attention of the professional community and the broad audience. Kinotavr is rightly considered to be one of Russia’s most respected and biggest film festivals as it unites acknowledged masters and promising beginners. The festival presents films of various genres and introduces original perspectives from directors, actors, cameramen and scriptwriters on contemporary art, the cinema’s present and past, and its impacts on culture and our society," President noted.

Kinotavr is an Open Russian Film Festival held annually in the city of Sochi (the Krasnodar Region). The festival is held with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry.