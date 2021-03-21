Russia’s super-hit cartoon, Masha and the Bear, enters Top 3 favorite entertainment brands

SUZDAL, March 21. /TASS/. Russian cartoon Masha and the Bear has entered Top 3 most popular children's entertainment brands in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, according to the Kidz Global international research agency. The press service of the Animaccord Animation Studio told TASS about it at the site of the Open Russian Animated Film Festival in Suzdal.

"Masha and the Bear entered Top 3 most favorite entertainment brands for children in Europe, the Middle East and Africa among children 0-6 years old," the press service said referring to the results of an online interview conducted in November 2020.

Earlier it was reported that, according to the results of the Kidz Global study conducted in the spring of 2020, the Russian cartoon entered Top 5 of most loved children's entertainment brands in the world.

Masha and the Bear is a Russian animated television series. The first episode was released in 2009. In July 2020, the Animaccord Animation Studio launched a new season of the project in 4K animation format. The series has been translated into 42 languages and is the only Russian animation project that is included in the top 5 most sought-after children's shows in the world (Parrot Analytics, 2021). To date, the Russian cartoon has been awarded five Youtube Diamond Play Buttons.