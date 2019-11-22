Arctic equipment test range to be created in 2023

MURMANSK, November 22. /TASS/. A test range for oil and gas and mining equipment for the Arctic Region will be created in Murmansk in 2023, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

Project financing can start in 2021, the Minister noted.

"Considering that the development will take about two years, it can be completed by 2023 or by 2023 year-end," Manturov said.

It was reported earlier that test ranges for oil and gas and mining equipment in the Arctic conditions are planned to be set up in Murmansk, Tiksi (Yakutia) and the Nenets Autonomous District.

The Arctic test range zone is intended for tests of prototype specimens of equipment, materials, foods and technology development. Test range development activities are planned as part of the state program on socioeconomic development of the Russian Arctic Zone by 2020.