US envoys may visit Moscow, Kiev: what we know so far

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Kiev and Moscow soon, a source told TASS.
TASS has gathered key details available so far.
Possible visits by US envoys
- US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Kiev and Moscow soon, a source told TASS.
- In early September, a source told the agency that Witkoff and Kushner were intensifying their mediation efforts on Ukraine.
- Telephone contacts with the Ukrainian side have already been held, according to the source.
- Vladimir Zelensky said the day before that tentative dates for Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Kiev had already been set.
- The visit could take place in the near future, he noted.
Market reaction
- The MOEX Russia Index boosted its gains to 2% during the morning trading session, trading data showed.
- The increase came after confirmation by a TASS source that Witkoff and Kushner planned to visit Kiev and Moscow soon.
- As of 9:04 a.m. Moscow time (6:04 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Russia Index was 2% higher at 2,259.05 points.
- By 9:13 a.m. Moscow time (6:13 a.m. GMT), it had trimmed its gains to 1.73% and stood at 2,253.06 points.
Witkoff’s visits to Russia
- Witkoff has visited Russia seven times and has been welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on several occasions.
- The US leader’s special envoy last visited Russia in January. As on December 2, 2025, he was accompanied by Kushner.
- Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov described the January meeting between Witkoff, Kushner and Putin as highly substantive, constructive, candid and trusting.
- Ushakov noted that it was intended, among other things, to enable Moscow and Washington to jointly determine the parameters of their further actions.
- The talks lasted about four hours.
- Witkoff and Kushner have never discussed a Ukrainian settlement in Kiev.
- Vladimir Zelensky had repeatedly said that Witkoff and Kushner might visit Ukraine.