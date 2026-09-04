US envoys may visit Moscow, Kiev: what we know so far

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Kiev and Moscow soon, a source told TASS.

TASS has gathered key details available so far.

Possible visits by US envoys

- US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Kiev and Moscow soon, a source told TASS.

- In early September, a source told the agency that Witkoff and Kushner were intensifying their mediation efforts on Ukraine.

- Telephone contacts with the Ukrainian side have already been held, according to the source.

- Vladimir Zelensky said the day before that tentative dates for Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Kiev had already been set.

- The visit could take place in the near future, he noted.

Market reaction

- The MOEX Russia Index boosted its gains to 2% during the morning trading session, trading data showed.

- The increase came after confirmation by a TASS source that Witkoff and Kushner planned to visit Kiev and Moscow soon.

- As of 9:04 a.m. Moscow time (6:04 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Russia Index was 2% higher at 2,259.05 points.

- By 9:13 a.m. Moscow time (6:13 a.m. GMT), it had trimmed its gains to 1.73% and stood at 2,253.06 points.

Witkoff’s visits to Russia

- Witkoff has visited Russia seven times and has been welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on several occasions.

- The US leader’s special envoy last visited Russia in January. As on December 2, 2025, he was accompanied by Kushner.

- Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov described the January meeting between Witkoff, Kushner and Putin as highly substantive, constructive, candid and trusting.

- Ushakov noted that it was intended, among other things, to enable Moscow and Washington to jointly determine the parameters of their further actions.

- The talks lasted about four hours.

- Witkoff and Kushner have never discussed a Ukrainian settlement in Kiev.

- Vladimir Zelensky had repeatedly said that Witkoff and Kushner might visit Ukraine.