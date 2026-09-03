Israel reports clearing Lebanon’s Ali al-Taher Ridge from Hezbollah infrastructure

TEL AVIV, September 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had taken under control the Ali al-Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon and cleared of infrastructure of the country’s Shia organization Hezbollah.

According to the IDF statement, in recent weeks, the Israeli military was neutralizing two underground passages in the area.

"The soldiers achieved operational control of the ridge area, both above and below ground, and cleared the area of terrorists. Some of the terrorists were eliminated, while others fled the area," the IDF said.

The Israeli military said the Hezbollah tunnels were equipped with command posts, weapons storage rooms, generator rooms, living quarters, showers, and a kitchen, which enabled Hezbollah members to manage combat and remain underground for extended periods of time. In Israel’s view, these facilities took two decades to build and were allegedly designed and funded by Iran.

The IDF said the Israeli military will continue their operations in the so-called security zone in southern Lebanon and will not let Hezbollah attack them in the area. Any attack "will be met with a response," the military warned.

"The IDF remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon," the statement reads.