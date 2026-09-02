US in talks with Ukraine on use of its drone technology — Rubio

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. The United States is in talks with Ukraine on possible cooperation in drone technology, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox Radio.

"I think if there's a deal that makes sense for the United States, I think we're pursuing those, and we're negotiating those, and those are all work in progress," Rubio said. He said the US is constantly looking for ways to strengthen its own defenses and is ready to partner with countries that have the necessary technologies.

The secretary of state stressed, however, that the talks concern long-term projects. "These are not the kinds of things that you would see come online immediately," Rubio said.