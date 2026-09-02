US Mint releases $1 coin featuring Trump

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The US Mint has released a commemorative $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump, according to a statement posted on its website.

The release of the coins, minted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is timed to this year’s 250th anniversary of US independence. The Mint said buyers can purchase the coins in quantities of 25 or 100 starting at noon Eastern Time.

The coin’s obverse features a portrait of Trump, while the reverse bears the presidential seal. The Mint also noted that the commemorative series includes 250,000 coins produced on July 4, US Independence Day, with a special mark indicating the date.

The issuance of commemorative coins is a longstanding US tradition. The most popular coin in US history was dedicated to the Statue of Liberty, released in 1986 and sold in a mintage of nearly 15.5 million. Other successful releases commemorated George Washington’s 250th anniversary, the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and the bicentennial of the US Constitution.