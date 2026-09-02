Third attempt to impeach Trump virtually inevitable — newspaper

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2. /TASS/. A third attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump following the midterm elections to the Congress is virtually inevitable, The Hill reported.

According to the newspaper, "the consensus is that Republicans are all but certain to lose their very narrow House majority," and the only question is how many seats in the lower chamber their Democratic opponents will win. "How big a prospective Democratic House majority may be certainly matters, most of all to [House Democratic Leader Hakeem] Jeffries," The Hill emphasized. If the Democrats gain a majority in the lower house of Congress, Jeffries will become Speaker of the House, the third-highest-ranking office in the US government.

"But whether Jeffries is under siege from the start or has a 12-seat cushion to protect him from extortionate demands, there’s one thing that won’t be avoided: a third impeachment of Donald Trump," the newspaper pointed out. At the same time, it noted that much in such a scenario depends on whether the Democrats gain a majority in the upper chamber of Congress, the Senate, which is currently controlled by the Republican Party.

If the current Republican majority there remains in place, the Democrats’ attempt to remove Trump from office could become little more than a formality, and "a fast, failed impeachment may actually help Trump rally his party around him," The Hill stressed. "A Democratic Senate, however, would be different," the newspaper emphasized, citing estimates that the process, involving testimony and the review of documents, could drag on for a long time, "during which no other actions may come to the floor."

"Those may be the real stakes in the battle for the Senate. Not whether Trump is impeached again, but whether it is another stunt or something that actually draws blood," the newspaper concluded.

Earlier, the US leader expressed confidence that the Democrats would impeach him if the Republicans lost the midterm congressional elections in November. Trump is the first president in US history to have impeachment proceedings initiated against him twice. Both instances occurred during his first term, in 2019 and 2021, and were rejected by the Senate.