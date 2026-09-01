Cuban diplomat describes relations with US as 'war without bombs'

NEW YORK, September 1. /TASS/. The channel for dialogue between Cuba and the United States is totally shut, with their bilateral relations being in a state of "war without bomb," Cuba’s Ambassador to the United States Lianys Torres Rivera said.

"The channel for dialogue is at a complete standstill," she told Bloomberg, adding that the sides cannot even agree on a basic agenda. "There are no negotiations," she emphasized.

According to the Cuban diplomat, her country poses not threat to the United States and wants to build relations on the basis of mutual trust.

"What country can function normally when they’ve only received one fuel shipment in 200 days? This is collective punishment. This is a war without bombs," Torres Rivera said.

She recalled that due to the US sanctions, more than 100,000 people in Cuba cannot receive surgeries, some 34,000 women are waiting for ultrasound exams, and more than 3,000 dialysis patients have to skip their sessions due to power outages.

According to earlier reports, US President Donald Trump extended trade restrictions on Cuba for another year, until September 14, 2027. The Cuban authorities state that the toughened sanction pressure has caused fuel shortages, leading to power outages and aggravating the economic crisis.