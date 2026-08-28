UN secretary-general worried about spread of conflict to Russia — spokesman

UN, August 29. /TASS/. UN Secretary·General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about the ongoing escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, including its spread to the territory of Russia, said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned by continued escalation of this conflict, including onto the territory of the Russian Federation itself," Dujarric said.

"He also reiterates his call for an urgent de-escalation, leading to a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, for just, for sustainable, and for comprehensive peace in line with international law, including the charter or the organization and relevant UN resolutions."