Khamenei calls for mobilization of domestic resources against US economic isolation plans

TEHRAN, August 28. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called on his nation to mobilize domestic resources to counter the consequences of a planned US economic war on the Islamic Republic.

"The main key to solving all these issues is to rely on domestic production as much as possible. <...> [Iran’s] archenemy is trying to impose the idea that the way to prosperity and progress lies through obedience to it and its unlawful demands while a look at what it did to this country and its resources in the past eras, even years before the Islamic Revolution, gives an opposite picture," Khamenei said in his address to the nation.

The supreme leader called on all Iranians to show solidarity in the face of external threats as he highlighted the need to stop any actions or remarks that can split society. "Another fundamental issue facing the country that should be in the focus of attention for the government, public officials, all executives and government bodies is to maintain unity," he argued.

US President Donald Trump earlier announced the launch of "economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale" against Iran. The US leader also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government agencies support Tehran will face serious economic consequences from Washington.