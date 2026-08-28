Flood losses in Nepal to total billions of dollars — finance minister

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Losses and damage from flooding in Nepal may total several billion dollars, Nepalese Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle told Bloomberg.

"Cumulatively, I think the losses and damages, when they are finally quantified in a week or so, will amount to at least a few billion dollars," he said.

"The World Bank has committed to siphon off at least 10 percent of its undispersed allocation for other projects to these humanitarian needs. So that will amount to about $160 million," Wagle added.

"Similarly, the Asian Development Bank has committed $5 million," he added.