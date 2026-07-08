North Korea’s Kim attends ceremony marking Kim Il Sung’s death anniversary

PYONGYANG, July 8. /TASS/. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to commemorate the 32nd death anniversary of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, the founder of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Accordng to it, North Korea’s Kim arrived at the palace at midnight, accompanied by senior party and government officials. Namely, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, representatives of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, the Cabinet, ministries and commissions, as well as commanding officers of the country’s armed forces took part in the ceremony alongside the North Korean leader.

Kim and the other participants in the ceremony laid flower baskets at the statues of Kim Il Sung and the current North Korean leader’s father, Kim Jong Il, as they also paid tribute to the two late leaders, KCNA reported. After that, Kim visited the halls where his two predecessors lie in state and bowed to them in their memory.

According to KCNA, July 8 remains the greatest memorial day of the DPRK, party, and people. Those attending the ceremony reaffirmed their will to accomplish the revolutionary cause of Juche pioneered by Kim Il Sung and work toward transformation in the new era, the news agency emphasized.