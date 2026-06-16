Vietnam’s PM departs for his first official trip to Russia to attend Russia-ASEAN summit

HANOI, June 16. /TASS/. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on Tuesday departed for Russia to attend the summit marking 35 years of relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"The visit carries particular significance as it marks the government leader’s first official trip to Russia, a country that is a traditional friend and a comprehensive strategic partner of Vietnam, in his new capacity," Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The official delegation accompanying the Vietnamese prime minister includes Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Industry and Trade Minister Le Manh Hung, Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan, Science and Technology Minister Vu Hai Quan, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Duc An, Deputy Minister of National Defense Nguyen Van Hien, Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Ngoc Lam, and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang.

PM Hung’s participation underscores Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as diversification and multilateralization of external contacts, VNA added.