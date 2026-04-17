New rules of navigation in Hormuz inevitable — Iranian ambassador to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, April 17. /TASS/. The current events in the Strait of Hormuz have demonstrated that a new legal regime for the waterway in one of the world's most sensitive points is inevitable, said Iran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani.

"Recent events in the Persian Gulf, especially following military aggression in February 2026 against the Islamic Republic of Iran, have again demonstrated that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a geographical route for ships to pass through, but has become a defining point of convergence between international security, maritime law and the global economy. What is happening in the Strait of Hormuz today is not just a technical discussion in the field of maritime law, but an attempt to rethink the relationship between security, sovereignty and freedom in one of the most sensitive areas of the world. In this context, ‘safe passage’ does not mean denying freedom of navigation, but redefining it in the light of the security realities of the 21st century - realities, in which security and sovereignty are not in conflict with freedom, but are its sustainable foundation," the embassy quoted Rouzbahani as saying.

Rouzbahani noted that the Strait of Hormuz, the main artery for transporting global energy, is currently in a condition that simultaneously affects both Iran's national security and the safety of international navigation.

"In such a situation, rethinking the legal regime applicable to this strait is not a political choice, but a legal necessity and inevitability," the diplomat concluded.