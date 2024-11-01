Israeli attacks kill dozens more people in Gaza over past day — Health Ministry

CAIRO, November 1. /TASS/. More than 50 Arabs have died as a result of Israeli strikes and bombings in various regions of the blockaded Gaza Strip over the past day, the health ministry of the Palestinian enclave reported.

According to the ministry's data, "55 people were killed and 186 were injured by the Israeli army's attacks over the past 24 hours." The Ministry of Health noted that "since the beginning of Israel's military operation in Gaza, the death toll in Gaza has reached 43,259, with 101,827 Palestinians wounded."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. Israel responded by launching a military operation in the enclave to dismantle the military and political infrastructure of Hamas and liberate the hostages. The fighting is still active.