After July assassination attempt, Slovak PM Fico says threats continue

BRATISLAVA, October 28. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot and critically injured in an assassination attempt on May 15, has revealed to the Standard news website that he has had another close call since then.

"Attempts on my life continue," the media outlet quoted the premier as saying.

In early October, an armed man was detained at a public event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s Carpatho-Dukla offensive operation in eastern Slovakia, where Fico was in attendance.

"He hates me for my approach to [resolving the conflict in] Ukraine," Fico noted. Security discovered the weapon during a routine screening when the man tried to enter the event.

Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer, attacked Fico in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered several gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. He managed to return to work only in July.

After the assassination attempt on the head of government, Slovakia enhanced security for government officials, politicians and major media outlets. The attacker has been charged with attempted murder, is in custody, and is awaiting trial. Prosecutors insist that the assassination attempt against the prime minister should be classified as an act of terrorism.