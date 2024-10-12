Almost 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli operations in Gaza in past day

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. Some 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, "49 people were killed and 219 suffered injuries as a result of Israel’s aggression in Gaza in the past 24 hours."

The overall death toll from Israeli military operations in Gaza has reached 42,175, while 98,336 people have been injured, the ministry pointed out.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. Hostilities in Gaza continue to this day.