Four people killed in Israel’ strike on Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip — TV

DUBAI, October 10. /TASS/. At least four people died after Israel’s airstrike on the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the television channel, the air raid targeted a residential house in that city. No further details were given.

The WAFA news agency reported earlier that three people were killed and several more were wounded as a result of Israel’s strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the enclave.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 250 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.