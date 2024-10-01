Egypt rejects encroachment on Lebanon's sovereignty — foreign minister

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. Egypt considers attempts to encroach on Lebanon's sovereignty as unacceptable, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated during a telephone conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

"Egypt won’t accept any attempts to change the situation on the ground in a way that Lebanon's state sovereignty is jeopardized," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release, quoting Abdelatty’s words.

The minister also emphasized that Egypt "expresses its full solidarity with Lebanon in such a difficult situation," and warned that "the current escalation could lead to an extreme aggravation of the situation in the entire region." Abdelatty and Berri agreed on the need to "implement the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701" and "to reach an immediate ceasefire in both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip."

Early on Tuesday, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.