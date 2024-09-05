Hezbollah’s shelling of northern Israel up fourfold since January — radio

TEL AVIV, September 5. /TASS/. Hezbollah militants have increased the magnitude of shelling of northern parts of Israel by four times since the beginning of this year, the Israeli Army Radio reported.

According to the radio station, a total of 1,307 munitions were fired at Israel from Lebanon in August, or over 40 munitions a day. The shelling intensity is now at its peak since the escalation at the Lebanese-Israeli border started in October, 2023.

In July, 1,091 munitions were fired at northern Israel, while 534 were fired in February and 334 were fired in January. Thus, the shelling intensity has increased by 20% compared to the previous month and by four times compared to January, the report says.

The IDF explains this trend as Hezbollah’s response to the elimination of their leaders during the Israeli operation in southern Lebanon, but the radio station points out that this connection is not always consistent. For example, on September 4, 115 munitions were reported fired at northern Israel, although no new eliminations of Hezbollah commanders were reported.