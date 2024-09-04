Beijing to contribute to raising level of cooperation with Moscow — Chinese vice president

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. China is ready to implement the agreements reached earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, raising the level of cooperation between the two countries, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"China is ready to implement the agreements of the two leaders with Russian partners in a full-fledged and careful way, to contribute to constantly raising the level of our cooperation," he said at a meeting with Putin in Vladivostok.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year is ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’. Business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: ‘New contours of international cooperation’, ‘Technologies to ensure independence’, ‘Financial value system’, ‘the Russian Far East’, ‘People, education and patriotism’, ‘Transport and logistics: new routes’, and ‘Master plans: from architecture to economy’.

