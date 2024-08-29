Macron arrived in Belgrade to discuss strategic issues — Vucic

BELGRADE, August 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Serbia with a two-day visit in order to personally discuss areas of strategic cooperation between the two countries, including in the military-technical sector, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced.

"We always have many important topics to discuss with my Serbia’s true friend and partner, French President Emmanuel Macron. During this visit, we will review strategic areas for improvement of our cooperation. From the economic viewpoint, the arrival of new French investments, as well as Paris’ support on our path towards the single European economic space has great importance. Matters of cooperation in science, technologies, innovation, education, ecology, energy and military-technical cooperation are in the focus of our attention," Vucic said on social media.

"France is a country that we look up to, that we rely on and that we keep working with. The strengthening of relations and cooperation between Serbia and France means respect and development of our historic ties, as well as the path into our common future," the Serbian leader concluded.

Macron’s visit to Serbia began with a meeting by the honorary guard at the Palace of Serbia complex. The ceremony was accompanied by artillery salute. In addition to Vucic, Macron was also met by Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic, Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic and other officials.