IAEA chief Grossi confirms signs left by drone attacks on Kursk NPP in Russia

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi announced to journalists on Tuesday that during his inspection of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Russia he personally saw traces left by drone attacks on the plant’s territory.

Grossi said he had been previously briefed about several cases of drone attacks on the Kursk NPP and being at the plant today he saw for himself the signs left by the mentioned-above attacks.

"There have been activities near here, I was informed about the impact of drones and was shown some remnants of drones and signs of the impact they had," the IAEA chief told journalists.

Earlier, Grossi said that the risk of any damage to the nuclear facility due to actions by Ukrainian troops was great. He informed of his plans to visit the power plant in order to talk to its leadership and determine whether any attacks had been carried out against it.

The IAEA stated that military actions near the NPP represent a serious risk to its nuclear and physical safety and security. A visit to the Kursk NPP was a timely opportunity for an independent assessment of the situation, according to the IAEA’s press office.

Grossi has inspected both the Kursk nuclear facility and the Kursk NPP-2 plant that is currently under a construction. Later in the day, he visited social facilities in the town of Kurchatov.

The Kursk NPP is one of the four biggest power plants in Russia and is a major node of the country’s unified energy system. Kursk NPP-2 is being built to replace the retiring power units of the existing plant.

The commissioning of the first two power units of Kursk NPP-2 is planned to be synchronized with the decommissioning of the first and second power units of the operating plant.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region.