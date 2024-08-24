Hamas delegation to come to Cairo on Saturday for consultations

DUBAI, August 24. /TASS/. A delegation of the Hamas radical Palestinian movement will come to Cairo on Saturday to take part in consultations of intermediaries on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera television said, citing sources.

The round of consultations aimed at achieving the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and liberation of hostages held by the Hamas was held in Doha on August 15-16. Negotiations were held in the positive atmosphere, Egypt, Qatar and the US said in a joint statement in conclusion of talks.