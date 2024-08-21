Republika Srpska leader seriously fears for his life, source says

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) seriously fears for his life amid numerous threats, a source told TASS.

"The media are engaged in a campaign to bully the lawfully elected leaders of the Serbian people. A fabricated investigation against President Dodik has been going on for over a year based on absurd charges of a failure to implement the decisions of the High Representative (for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt - TASS). Numerous threats against him have caused a tightening of security measures; he prefers to stay away from the capital Sarajevo because he fears for his life," the source noted.

He pointed out that the collective West was citing "the fight against separatism" as a false excuse to put pressure on patriotic Serb forces led by Milorad Dodik. "The entire leadership of the republic is under US sanctions; even family members have been blacklisted. An external financial blockade was imposed on Republika Srpska, complicating its access to banking markets. The restrictions are resulting in the shutdown of commercial companies and independent media outlets unwilling to spread Western narratives," the source went on to say.

He also emphasized that the West was "deliberately manipulating facts" in a bid to make the whole world believe that the Serbs were responsible for the civil conflict that broke out in the 1990s.

"The goal of this campaign is more than clear: to strangle the stubborn Serbs, make them accept Western demands and abandon plans to boost ties with neighboring Serbia and friendly Russia," the source stressed.