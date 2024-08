MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow see from where in the West aggression against the Common State may come, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"We see from where the most serious blow may be dealt at our Union and at our joint group," he said.

"This is why we are not easing anything in the west, we have at last strengthened our army with serious weapons," the president added.