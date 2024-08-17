Egyptian foreign ministry urges to prevent Gaza conflict from spreading

CAIRO, August 18. /TASS/. The conflict in the Gaza Strip need to be prevented from spilling into other areas, because it may cause greater instability in the region, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said in a phone conversation with Iran’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani.

"The international community is now more aware than ever of the necessity to halt the war and finalize a hostages and detainees’ exchange deal," the Egyptian foreign ministry quoted its top diplomat as saying in a statement.

The minister stressed the importance of "working to contain any escalation in the region" due to the hostilities in Gaza and "emphasized the need to avoid the risks of expanding the current conflict," because it would only "lead to further instability" and threaten regional and international peace and security.

In turn, Iran’s acting foreign minister expressed his appreciation for Egypt's efforts aimed at stopping the armed conflict in Gaza and achieving de-escalation. He also declared his readiness to maintain communication between the two countries with the aim of working towards stability in the region.

Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the violent death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible and asserted that the attacks will be met with retaliation. The Jewish state never commented on Haniyeh’s killing, while it claimed that the attack on Shukr was in response to the strike on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights which killed 12 people. However, Hezbollah denied involvement in the attack.