Kuleba tells Borrell about Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba informed top EU diplomat Josep Borrell about the country’s operation in Russia's Kursk Region.

"During our call, Josep Borrell and I focused on steps to scale up Ukraine-EU cooperation in weapon manufacturing and delivery. I also informed Josep about the details of Ukraine’s operation in the Kursk region," the Ukrainian minister said on X.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. The attack killed 12 civilians and wounded 121 others, including 10 children, the latest data show. Hospitals have admitted 69 people. Of them, 17 are in serious condition.

More than 120,000 people left the Kursk Region areas close to the Ukrainian border, or were evacuated. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 2,030 servicemen, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since the start of fighting in the Kursk area.