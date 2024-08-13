{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

UN fails to resolve Palestine issue due to pressure from US, says Palestinian leader

Mahmoud Abbas also emphasized that he saw attempts to force the Palestinians out of their land as unacceptable

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 13. /TASS/. The United Nations failed to resolve the Palestinian issue due to pressure from the US, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said at a meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

"The UN General Assembly and Security Council passed over 1,000 resolutions on the Palestinian issue after 1947, but the UN eventually failed to accomplish its mission due to pressure from the US as it was unable to adopt a unified resolution that would ensure the implementation of the Palestinian people’s rights," Abbas pointed out.

The head of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) also emphasized that he saw attempts to force the Palestinians out of their land as unacceptable. He noted that the UN International Court of Justice had previously declared Israel’s ongoing settlement activity to be unlawful. "The decision requires the UN General Assembly and Security Council, as well as all countries of the world, to take measures to make Israel stop this activity because it violates international law," he noted. Abbas also expressed hope that the Palestinian people would eventually get "their own independent country."

The Palestinian president arrived in Moscow on Monday at the Russian leader’s invitation. Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on August 11 that the primary goal of the PNA chief’s visit to Moscow was to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Ukraine crisis
Ukraine made fatal mistake by attacking Kursk Region — adviser to Brazil's leader's party
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6
BRICS countries no longer attaching much importance to dollar — Indian expert
Sameep Shastri also underscored that he completely disagrees with the assertions that Western countries are the strongest economies in the world
Poland intercepts Russian Il-20 over Baltic Sea — army
On August 10, the German Air Force reported that NATO fighters had launched a flight following the appearance of an Il-20M aircraft in the skies above the Baltic Sea
Russia accounts for a quarter of France’s Leroy Merlin profits in 2023
According to the news agency, net profits from operations in Russia stood at 287.4 mln euro, which a quarter of total profits of the Adeo Group in 2023
Situation in Russia’s Kursk Region is under control — Akhmat special forces commander
Apty Alaudinov also said that all Russian military units in the area are completely engaged in the work and destroy the enemy at a good pace
Army 2024 international military and technical forum kicks off in Moscow Region
Leading companies of the Russian defense industry will present about 1,500 products
CAR set to ink arms deal with Russia — defense minister
"It stipulates our intention to receive military equipment from the Russian Federation," Claude Rameaux Bireau said
Putin to hold talks with Palestinian president in Moscow
Mahmoud Abbas' visit to Moscow was planned for November 15, 2023, though it was postponed at the request of the Palestinian side
Trump calls US ‘a nation in decline’
The United States's economy is shattered, its border has been erased, republican presidential nominee said
Israeli army on high alert on all borders
"The Israel Defense Forces continues active operations in the war against terrorism across all borders," Anna Ukolova noted
About 50-70% of residents of Russia’s borderline Shebekino leave town
Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the situation in Shebekino, with the population of 28,000, and 85,000 more in its environs, is "the most complex"
Russia ready to install Pantsir-M CIWS on ships transferred to customers — official
"We are ready to offer foreign partners the upgrade of ships operated by them by way of mounting new types of weapons that showed high results during the special military operation," Dmitry Shugaev said
Russia unveils new BTR-22 armored vehicle with jammer at Army 2024 arms show
The new armored vehicle features a set of protective screens and an LGSh-689 electronic warfare system
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
One of hostages in Gaza killed by guard, Hamas says
According to the report, currently, the Palestinian radicals are "trying to save the lives" of the two wounded hostages
More than 80 Abrams tanks transferred to Poland — portal
According to the rep[ort, about 150 Bradley armored personnel carriers and 20 M109 self-propelled guns have also been delivered there
New modification of Pantsyr system developed for defense against massive attacks
The system is equipped with mini-missiles to defeat drones and, unlike the Pantsir-S1 system, has no cannon armament
Moscow's response to Ukrainian forces strikes on Russian regions will not take long — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian missile attacks and drone attacks on Russian regions are clearly terrorist in nature
Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarts Ukrainian troop rotation in seven areas
The Battlegroup’s artillery and heavy flamethrowers struck strongholds and massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 116th and 151st mechanized brigades near Oktyabr, Vremevka and Makarovka, Alexander Gordeyev noted
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia
Musk's assertions about ancient Martian civilizations could hold true — Roscosmos
Earlier on Tuesday, Elon Musk spoke at a conference in Los Angeles, during which he suggested that humanity could find evidence of ancient civilizations existing on Mars
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
Trump says present leaders of Russia, China, North Korea "at top of their game"
They are tough, smart "and they're going to protect their country," US republican presidential candidate said
Captured Ukrainian serviceman says foreigners take part in attack on Russian Kursk Region
Ruslan Poltoratsky said that "they were speaking English, Polish, maybe even French"
Mi-28NME helicopter first time showed at Army 2024 forum
The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region
Iran held preparations as before April strike on Israel, Axios says
Neither Israel, nor the US "know the exact timing of the attack," Axios reporter Barak Ravid said
Press review: Kursk fighting moves Belarus to action and nations line up for BRICS summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 12th
Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region kills 12, injures 121
A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6
Patrols beefed up in Kursk Region to keep Ukrainian troops from looting — acting governor
Alexey Smirnov noted that although a number of settlements and district centers have been vacated, some people have opted to stay
Iran's response to Israeli actions to be severe but just — general
"There are two forces at play in this environment - the situation in the region and domestic issues," Ali Shadmani noted
Orban’s advisor calls on world to 'wake up' in comments about attack on Kursk Region
According to Balazs Orban, there is no solution of this conflict on the battlefield, only at the negotiating table
Ukrainian serviceman says battle-field failures prompted attack on Kursk Region
According to him, the loss of Ukrainian army’s control over the settlement of Novgorodskoye, Dzerzhinsk and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic was just a matter of time
Putin not excluding new Ukrainian attacks against Russian border areas
"If it is relatively calm at present in the Bryansk Region, it does not mean the situation tomorrow will remain the same," the Russian president added
‘They burn easily’: Russian fighter says US-made Bradleys are easy targets
Nor do drone crews have any difficulty destroying other Western armored fighting vehicles either, the Russian serviceman said
Energomash ready for serial production of rocket engine for Soyuz-5 carrier rocket
Two flight items of the engine have been created, with the third one planned to be built this year, Energomash head Igor Arbuzov noted
Japan only G7 state that did not supply weapons to Kiev, it can act as mediator — MP
This is why Tokyo can take a stand in between and act as a mediator in the Ukrainian conflict, Muneo Suzuki said
Foreign countries send requests to buy Su-57 fighter jet — Russian official
"Production of the aircraft requires strict coordination of their action and high quality of training of specialists of different disciplines," Dmitry Shugaev said
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Russian Varshavyanka submarine has export prospects — official
As Dmitry Shugaev noted, the submarine of Project 636.1 has "all the chances to be in demand, considering its combat capabilities and general performance characteristics as compared to foreign peers"
Maduro invited to BRICS+ summit in Kazan — top Venezuelan diplomat
The BRICS events will be held in Kazan on September 23 and 24
Aftermath of night shelling: what is known about situation in Kursk region
Fitch downgrades Israel’s rating to 'A'
"The downgrade to 'A' reflects the impact of the continuation of the war in Gaza, heightened geopolitical risks and military operations on multiple fronts," the agency said
Former US intel officer Ritter says FBI monitored him for years
According to Scott Ritter, FBI suspects him of having relationship with the Russian government
Foreign security services boost activity to lure Russians into terrorism — FSB chief
The NAC meeting emphasized that "there are still threats from international terrorist organizations, whose emissaries are trying to introduce the ideas of radical Islamic trends that are unconventional for Russia, and are searching for the perpetrators of terrorist and armed attacks among residents of the North Caucasus and migrants from Central Asia"
Ukrainian forces start using drone ambushes in Kharkov Region — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, whenever any movement is detected, the drones take off and slam into the moving targets
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post near Kupyansk in precision strike — expert
The precision strike eliminated the command post together with Ukrainian militants inside
Russian military unit employee detained on suspicion of high treason
The communication equipment the suspect used to contact Ukrainian representatives has been seized, the FSB noted
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet at airfield over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West struck six Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 470 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Russian troops prevent attempts by Ukrainian army to break through deep into Kursk region
The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed four armored personnel carriers
Top Russian defense official lists four conditions for success in confrontation with West
"It is important to understand that success in modern military conflicts is possible only if the basic conditions are fulfilled simultaneously," Andrey Belousov stressed
Fate of 2,000 people unknown in part of Kursk Region controlled by Ukrainian army
Governor Alexey Smirnov said that twenty-eight communities are right in the zone controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces
Palestinian president arrives in Moscow — Russia’s deputy foreign minister
According to the statement, the main topic of the discussion will be the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Russia halts Ukrainian army’s movement in Kursk area — Akhmat commando unit chief
The Ukrainian army is suffering heavy casualties in the Kursk area and enemy troops are being destroyed in large numbers daily, Apty Alaudinov said
Russian troops march toward Dimitrov after liberating Lisichnoye in DPR — officer
Russian troops are advancing toward a major Ukrainian hub in Dimitrov (known as Mirnograd in Ukraine) on a broad front
Users of Telegram messaging app report outages
Some 23% users of the messenger complained about the mobile app not working
NATO troops, disguised as mercenaries, control MLRS, air defense in Ukraine — top brass
NATO troops "control air defense systems, tactical missiles and multiple launch rocket systems, and are part of assault detachments," Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy said
Another Ukrainian false statement on ZNPP fire exposed within 24 hours — Russian envoy
"The IAEA’s information summary in no uncertain terms disproved the Ukrainian case," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Lithuania hands note of protest to Russia over 'attack' on embassy
Meanwhile, the situation is calm in the area, with police officers stationed near the embassy
Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting
Apty Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 127 areas over past day
It is reported that the Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 570 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 13 motor vehicles
US vice-presidential candidate Vance proposes to deport 1 mln immigrants for a start
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to start the largest deportation campaign in US history if he wins the election
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Russia begins mass production of heavy-duty UAV Privet-82XL
According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.
FACTBOX: What is known about operation to mop up Kursk Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy has lost over 2,000 servicemen there during the entire period of hostilities
Kiev will lose in Kursk, beyond — top brass
Apty Alaudinov also emphasized that "in reality the tide can be turned"
Russia ready to develop system of equal indivisible security in world — Putin
The president emphasized that dozens of countries have sent delegations to the forum, more than 120 companies have announced their participation, and several foreign expositions will be placed at the Army 2024 forum site
Tehran asserts sovereign right to respond to Israeli killing of Hamas chief
"If these countries really seek peace and stability in the region, they should - without any reservations - speak out against the Israeli regime’s provocations and steps fueling the conflict, and also immediately stop the war against the Gaza Strip and put an end to the horrible killings of women, children and the defenseless residents of Palestine," Nasser Kanaani said
X users report outages
The majority of complaints came from the US
Attack on Kursk Region may be strategic misstep for Ukraine — media
The Economist notes that many servicemen involved in the attacks on the Kursk Region were notified just a day before they were deployed to the border, indicating that the Kiev regime put the operation together last-minute
Russian citizen charged with cyber fraud in US released on bail
Pavel Kublitsky had to "surrender all passports and travel documents;" he is also not allowed to use a smartphone
Zaporozhye nuke plant safely protected now, spokesperson says
Except for artillery shelling of the city outskirts on Monday evening, when six Ukrainian projectiles were fired toward Energodar, causing no damage, no new Ukrainian attacks on either the city or the ZNPP were reported overnight, Yevgenia Yashina noted
US sees ex-Ukrainian interior minister as replacement for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
According to the SVR, White House officials believe that the move "will allow the West to better prepare for possible talks with Russia on resolving the conflict"
Press review: Abbas visits Moscow and IAEA not ready to name culprit in ZNPP attack
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13th
In Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine suffers losses and captured soldier gives testimony
In the Kauchuk area, Ukrainian mobile groups riding armored vehicles were stopped as they attempted a breakthrough into Russian territory
Russia urges global community to influence Kiev after attack on nuke plant — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "and all those behind him - first and foremost, Washington and London - see nuclear power plants as a tool for terrorist activities"
Russian defense chief sees special military op as armed conflict between Moscow, West
According to Andrey Belousov, the armed confrontation "is driven by the desire of the US and its allies to maintain their dominance and prevent the construction of a new multipolar and equitable world order"
Ukraine carries out 30 shelling attacks on Belgorod Region's residential areas in past day
One local resident was injured as a result of an attack
Nazis hoped to launch nuclear strike against Soviet Union in summer 1945 — FSB archive
According to Gruppenfuehrer Werner Waechter, he learned about Germany’s plans to use the atomic bomb during a private conversation he had in 1943 with a man he identified only as Dominik
Ukraine facing biggest losses since start of special military op — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Russian forces were eliminating Ukrainian troops and equipment in large numbers in all areas of the special military operation
Russian Navy to receive Knyaz Pozharsky, Arkhangelsk submarines by yearend
Sevmash Shipyard CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS earlier that both submarines were undergoing shipbuilders’ sea trials
Russian missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to enter sea trials this autumn
The cruiser will be transferred it to the Aerospace Forces in 2025, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said
Russia follows developments in Palestine despite its special military op — Putin
"Dear Mr. President, dear friends, allow me, first of all, to cordially welcome you here in Moscow, we have not seen each other for two years, although we are in constant contact, and I am very happy to see you all - you and your delegation," the Russian leader said
Trump hopes to get on well with Putin if he wins upcoming US presidential vote
"I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me," US republican presidential candidate said
Putin says Kiev regime attacks civilians, sees no point in talks
"It is now clear why the Kiev regime refused our proposals to return to the plan for peaceful settlement," the Russain leader underlined
New Russian weapons prove effective on battlefield — Putin
Designers, engineers and scientists continue to work at defense plants taking into account the combat experience gained during the special military operation, the Russian leader said
IAEA must address Ukraine’s nuclear terrorism at Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom CEO
"It is necessary to clearly identify the source and give this a political and international assessment," Alexey Likhachev said
Supercam drone can transmit footage quicker than Olympics photographers — developer
A camera and an airborne data processing system constitute the new payload of the Supercam S350M, the official spokesman said
Finland, Estonia to release results of probe into gas pipeline damage in autumn — paper
The National Bureau of Investigation will not be commenting on stages of the investigation, the results of which will be announced jointly with the Estonian authorities no earlier than in the fall, the report said
Ukrainian combat group operationally encircled in Toretsk area, says DPR
Russian troops have achieved considerable success in all the frontline areas, especially in the Pokrovsk direction, in particular, near the settlements of Grodovka and Novogrodovka, Igor Kimakovsky said
Saakashvili unleashed 2008 war on external orders — Georgia's ruling party
The party emphasized that in order to establish long-term peace and stability in the country, it is vital to organize a public legal process so that society can once and for all find out "who committed this traitorous crime against the country and its people"
US asks allies to persuade Iran to de-escalate, envoy says
According to earlier reports, Iran has made preparations similar to those it had made before an attack on Israel in April
Sevmash forms Russia's new generation nuclear submarine fleet — CEO
Mikhail Budnichenko recalled the recent transatlantic voyage of the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, which arrived in the port of the Cuban capital Havana as part of a group of Northern Fleet ships after the completion of exercises in the Atlantic
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region fraught with serious risk for Ukraine — expert
Franz-Stefan Gady pointed out that the lack of infantry was a serious problem for Kiev
Russia stops cooperation with Western countries due to violation of re-export rules
"We continue to develop mutually beneficial relations as part of military-technical cooperation with traditional partners from the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, Latin America, Central Asia and Europe," Alexander Mikheyev said
Seoul airport uses sniffer dog to screen for bedbugs after Paris Olympics
Specialists and Ceco arrived at the airport on August 9 when the first athletes and officials began to return and will continue inspecting the passengers from Paris until September 8
US State Department says up to Ukraine how it conducts its military operations
Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel also said Washington's position on using US weapons to strike inside Russia has not changed
Russia’s National Guard destroys base of drone operators in Zaporozhye Region
Earlier, the National Guard’s FPV drone teams had destroyed the enemy’s motor vehicles, drone transponders and an electronic warfare system along the southern section of the frontline
Russian army’s advance grows rapidly amid Ukraine’s Kursk offensive — Putin
Russian troops are confidently advancing forward along the entire battle contact line, the Russian leader stressed
POWs says Ukrainian military’s plan was to reach Kursk, Belgorod
According to Ruslan Poltoratsky, the Ukrainian command called the operation "Ukraine's last hope"
Infrastructure facilities suffer damage as blasts rock Ukrainian city of Sumy
Emergency repairs are underway, the local authorities said
