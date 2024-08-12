Iran held preparations as before April strike on Israel, Axios says

WASHINGTON, August 12. /TASS/. Iran has taken a number of preparatory measures similar to those implemented before its strike on Israel in April, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing Israeli and US officials.

"Iran has taken significant preparatory steps in its missile and drone units, similar to those it had taken before the attack on Israel in April, Israeli and US officials tell me," he wrote on X. He added that neither Israel, nor the US "know the exact timing of the attack."

According to one of his sources, the Iranians "openly signal" their determination "to carry out a significant attack," claiming that it will surpass the one carried out in April.

Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the violent death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible and asserted that the attacks will be met with retaliation. Today, Fox News asserted, citing sources, that Iran may attack Israel in less than 24 hours.