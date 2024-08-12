{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Iran held preparations as before April strike on Israel, Axios says

Neither Israel, nor the US "know the exact timing of the attack," Axios reporter Barak Ravid said

WASHINGTON, August 12. /TASS/. Iran has taken a number of preparatory measures similar to those implemented before its strike on Israel in April, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing Israeli and US officials.

"Iran has taken significant preparatory steps in its missile and drone units, similar to those it had taken before the attack on Israel in April, Israeli and US officials tell me," he wrote on X. He added that neither Israel, nor the US "know the exact timing of the attack."

According to one of his sources, the Iranians "openly signal" their determination "to carry out a significant attack," claiming that it will surpass the one carried out in April.

Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the violent death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible and asserted that the attacks will be met with retaliation. Today, Fox News asserted, citing sources, that Iran may attack Israel in less than 24 hours.

IranIsrael
Former US intel officer Ritter says FBI monitored him for years
According to Scott Ritter, FBI suspects him of having relationship with the Russian government
In Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine suffers losses and captured soldier gives testimony
In the Kauchuk area, Ukrainian mobile groups riding armored vehicles were stopped as they attempted a breakthrough into Russian territory
Russia’s Petrov finishes 4th at 2024 Olympics in men’s 1,000-meter canoe singles event
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
Press review: Day three of Ukraine's assault on Kursk and US urges Iran to keep cool head
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 9th
Ukraine was ready to sign peace deal with Russia but gave up under US pressure — Patrushev
The first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but the talks yielded no tangible results
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
Patrols beefed up in Kursk Region to keep Ukrainian troops from looting — acting governor
Alexey Smirnov noted that although a number of settlements and district centers have been vacated, some people have opted to stay
Russian army’s advance grows rapidly amid Ukraine’s Kursk offensive — Putin
Russian troops are confidently advancing forward along the entire battle contact line, the Russian leader stressed
Ukrainian serviceman says battle-field failures prompted attack on Kursk Region
According to him, the loss of Ukrainian army’s control over the settlement of Novgorodskoye, Dzerzhinsk and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic was just a matter of time
Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes ‘Foreign Legion’ in Kharkov Region
According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 95 troops, four pickup trucks, two howitzers and a self-propelled artillery system
Ukraine’s attacks on ZNPP create false sense of admissibility of such strikes — expert
"People are being accustomed to the fact that it is possible to fire at a nuclear plant without triggering catastrophic consequences," Alexander Uvarov noted
Captured Ukrainian serviceman says foreigners take part in attack on Russian Kursk Region
Ruslan Poltoratsky said that "they were speaking English, Polish, maybe even French"
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russian tanks take positions to eliminate Ukrainian mobile armored groups in Kursk Region
The military agency has also published footage of tank crews moving to their firing positions
Over 50 Russian regions ready to receive Kursk Region residents
"Every center should offer proper living conditions, drinking water, meals and basic necessities," the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
Supercam drone can transmit footage quicker than Olympics photographers — developer
A camera and an airborne data processing system constitute the new payload of the Supercam S350M, the official spokesman said
It is essential to ensure effective struggle against Ukrainian saboteurs — Putin
Civilian agencies must also ensure the supply of the security forces with everything they need, the head of state pointed out
Greece to put air defense on full alert on islands over Turkey’s military flights
According to the Greek general staff said on Wednesday alone, Turkish fighter jets perpetrated 168 violations of Greek airspace
Russian defense chief sees special military op as armed conflict between Moscow, West
According to Andrey Belousov, the armed confrontation "is driven by the desire of the US and its allies to maintain their dominance and prevent the construction of a new multipolar and equitable world order"
Russia accounts for a quarter of France’s Leroy Merlin profits in 2023
According to the news agency, net profits from operations in Russia stood at 287.4 mln euro, which a quarter of total profits of the Adeo Group in 2023
Russian chess player may be banned for life after trying to poison opponent
The RCF executive added that the federation is deeply disappointed by the incident involving chess player Umaiganat Osmanova
Su-25 fighter crews destroy Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk region border area
The crews of Su-25 fighters launched an attack with unguided air-to-air missiles against a concentration of manpower
Tsunami warning issued for Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok
According to the Tsunami Center, tsunami waves of 0.3 meters are expected to come from the Ussuri Bay, reaching the coast of Vladivostok, the city administration said
Lithuania hands note of protest to Russia over 'attack' on embassy
Meanwhile, the situation is calm in the area, with police officers stationed near the embassy
Kursk NPP operating in regular mode — Rosatom
The remaining specialists are working in accordance with the schedule
Russian athletes likely to skip next two editions of Olympic Games, says sports official
"We also believe that the United States would not let their allies hosting us in Paris and Milan, but they can afford anything for themselves," Vladimir Sengleyev pointed out
Putin says Kiev regime attacks civilians, sees no point in talks
"It is now clear why the Kiev regime refused our proposals to return to the plan for peaceful settlement," the Russain leader underlined
Putin not excluding new Ukrainian attacks against Russian border areas
"If it is relatively calm at present in the Bryansk Region, it does not mean the situation tomorrow will remain the same," the Russian president added
Trump calls US ‘a nation in decline’
The United States's economy is shattered, its border has been erased, republican presidential nominee said
Russia urges global community to influence Kiev after attack on nuke plant — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "and all those behind him - first and foremost, Washington and London - see nuclear power plants as a tool for terrorist activities"
Novel multifunctional SU-30SM2 fighter jets supplied to Russian Defense Ministry — UAC
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea
Top Russian defense official lists four conditions for success in confrontation with West
"It is important to understand that success in modern military conflicts is possible only if the basic conditions are fulfilled simultaneously," Andrey Belousov stressed
Russian Varshavyanka submarine has export prospects — official
As Dmitry Shugaev noted, the submarine of Project 636.1 has "all the chances to be in demand, considering its combat capabilities and general performance characteristics as compared to foreign peers"
US State Department says up to Ukraine how it conducts its military operations
Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel also said Washington's position on using US weapons to strike inside Russia has not changed
Moscow's response to Ukrainian forces strikes on Russian regions will not take long — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian missile attacks and drone attacks on Russian regions are clearly terrorist in nature
Fate of 2,000 people unknown in part of Kursk Region controlled by Ukrainian army
Governor Alexey Smirnov said that twenty-eight communities are right in the zone controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces
Russian troops prevent attempts by Ukrainian army to break through deep into Kursk region
The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed four armored personnel carriers
Mi-28NME helicopter first time showed at Army 2024 forum
The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region
Russia ready to develop system of equal indivisible security in world — Putin
The president emphasized that dozens of countries have sent delegations to the forum, more than 120 companies have announced their participation, and several foreign expositions will be placed at the Army 2024 forum site
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Ukrainian forces start using drone ambushes in Kharkov Region — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, whenever any movement is detected, the drones take off and slam into the moving targets
UAV falls on territory of electric power substation in Lipetsk Region
There are no casualties, head of the region Igor Artamonov said
IAEA must address Ukraine’s nuclear terrorism at Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom CEO
"It is necessary to clearly identify the source and give this a political and international assessment," Alexey Likhachev said
About 50-70% of residents of Russia’s borderline Shebekino leave town
Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the situation in Shebekino, with the population of 28,000, and 85,000 more in its environs, is "the most complex"
Israeli army on high alert on all borders
"The Israel Defense Forces continues active operations in the war against terrorism across all borders," Anna Ukolova noted
Aftermath of night shelling: what is known about situation in Kursk region
Russia evacuates over 76,000 people from border areas in Kursk Region
More than 4,400 residents of the region’s border areas have been placed in some 60 temporary accommodations
Government submits draft law on exit from ICES to State Duma
Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said in May 2023 that Russia could withdraw from ICES if its full membership is not restored
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 127 areas over past day
It is reported that the Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 570 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 13 motor vehicles
Ukrainian troops equipping new positions near Seversk in DPR, says military expert
Andrey Marochko added that "additional forces and capabilities of Ukrainian armed formations have been sent to areas near the settlements of Yampol, Dronovka, Pereyezdnoye, Vasyukovka and Minkovka"
What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia
NATO troops, disguised as mercenaries, control MLRS, air defense in Ukraine — top brass
NATO troops "control air defense systems, tactical missiles and multiple launch rocket systems, and are part of assault detachments," Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy said
French Interior Minister says 200 miscreants detained in Paris since start of Olympics
According to Gerald Darmanin, in general, the crime rate during the Games has decreased
New modification of Pantsyr system developed for defense against massive attacks
The system is equipped with mini-missiles to defeat drones and, unlike the Pantsir-S1 system, has no cannon armament
Kiev will lose in Kursk, beyond — top brass
Apty Alaudinov also emphasized that "in reality the tide can be turned"
Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting
Apty Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories
Russia unveils new BTR-22 armored vehicle with jammer at Army 2024 arms show
The new armored vehicle features a set of protective screens and an LGSh-689 electronic warfare system
Fire at ZNPP burning near cooling towers
It was the result of Ukranian shelling, the plant said
Press review: Kursk fighting moves Belarus to action and nations line up for BRICS summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 12th
Palestinian president arrives in Moscow — Russia’s deputy foreign minister
According to the statement, the main topic of the discussion will be the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk Region
Units from Battlegroup North and reserves have been thwarting Ukrainian attempts to break through with army aviation and artillery near Ivashkovskoye, Malaya Loknya and Olgovka in the Kursk Region
RTS Index drops below 1,000 points first time from October 11, 2023
The MOEX Russia Index had an uptick by 0.06% to 2,848.95 points
Russian citizen charged with cyber fraud in US released on bail
Pavel Kublitsky had to "surrender all passports and travel documents;" he is also not allowed to use a smartphone
Russian air defenses down 18 Ukrainian drones over country's territories over past day
Attempts of the Kiev to carry out an attacks with the use of airplane-type UAVs have been thwarted, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russia needs to reach Kiev and beyond in course of special military operation — Medvedev
"We will stop only when we consider it appropriate and beneficial," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed
Ukrainian attack on ZNPP can be characterized as act of nuclear terrorism — Rosatom
Strike was delivered targeting the NPP’s equipment, which must be cooling water of the power plant in the standard operation mode, statement reads
POWs says Ukrainian military’s plan was to reach Kursk, Belgorod
According to Ruslan Poltoratsky, the Ukrainian command called the operation "Ukraine's last hope"
Musk's assertions about ancient Martian civilizations could hold true — Roscosmos
Earlier on Tuesday, Elon Musk spoke at a conference in Los Angeles, during which he suggested that humanity could find evidence of ancient civilizations existing on Mars
Ukrainian combat group operationally encircled in Toretsk area, says DPR
Russian troops have achieved considerable success in all the frontline areas, especially in the Pokrovsk direction, in particular, near the settlements of Grodovka and Novogrodovka, Igor Kimakovsky said
Google deactivates accounts of Russian context ad service users
Showing of ads in the Russian territory was turned off in the Google network since March 2022 and Russians cannot create new accounts
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.3 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Russia ready to install Pantsir-M CIWS on ships transferred to customers — official
"We are ready to offer foreign partners the upgrade of ships operated by them by way of mounting new types of weapons that showed high results during the special military operation," Dmitry Shugaev said
Sevmash shipyard ramping up surface ship building potential
The company is performing modernization of a Project 1142M ship
Russia’s Kursk Region governor says measures underway to stabilize situation
According to Alexey Smirnov, additional forces and capabilities were arriving in the region
Bitcoins exchange for digital rubles to be possible in Russia — lawmaker
Anatoly Aksakov also assumed that there would be need for p2p platforms based on foreign crypto exchanges when such an exchange instrument appears
End of Zelensky’s term to have no effect on Russia’s operation — Kremlin
The powers of the current Ukrainian president under the current Constitution expire on May 21
French capital of Paris closes 2024 Summer Olympics
Mayor of the city of Los Angeles Karen Bass received the Olympic flag at the end of the official closing ceremony because the United States is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics
BNY Mellon intends to terminate depositary agreement for Russian retailer’s GDR program
The company has 90 days after receiving the resignation notice to appoint a new depositary and at least 90 days to terminate the program if no successor is appointed
Russia redeploys recon, attack drone units to Kursk Region — governor
The technical capabilities of our units allow us to provide substantial support to the region, which came under terrorist attacks by the enemy, Yevgeny Balitsky said
More than 80 Abrams tanks transferred to Poland — portal
According to the rep[ort, about 150 Bradley armored personnel carriers and 20 M109 self-propelled guns have also been delivered there
Orban’s advisor calls on world to 'wake up' in comments about attack on Kursk Region
According to Balazs Orban, there is no solution of this conflict on the battlefield, only at the negotiating table
Foreign countries send requests to buy Su-57 fighter jet — Russian official
"Production of the aircraft requires strict coordination of their action and high quality of training of specialists of different disciplines," Dmitry Shugaev said
Thirteen people injured in missile falling on residential building in Kursk
Two of them are in serious condition, acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov said
Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region kills 12, injures 121
A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6
New Russian weapons prove effective on battlefield — Putin
Designers, engineers and scientists continue to work at defense plants taking into account the combat experience gained during the special military operation, the Russian leader said
Next year’s BRICS Games in Russia to be all sports, no politics, says diplomat
"We are confident that this will benefit the development of multidimensional ties between our peoples and serve as a celebration of sport and equal cooperation in this sphere," Pavel Knyazev added
Rosatom CEO slams Ukrainian drone attack on ZNPP 'new level of nuclear aggression'
According to Alexey Likhachev, the attack, among other things, was also aimed at firefighters who arrived to extinguish the fire
Attack on Kursk Region may be strategic misstep for Ukraine — media
The Economist notes that many servicemen involved in the attacks on the Kursk Region were notified just a day before they were deployed to the border, indicating that the Kiev regime put the operation together last-minute
Russia begins mass production of heavy-duty UAV Privet-82XL
According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Russian tank crews destroy Ukrainian armored units in Kursk region border area
After completing the task, tank crews change positions to prevent return fire from enemy artillery, the Russian Defense Ministry noted
Russian forces hit three Ukrainian ammo warehouses in Zaporozhye Region — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, there have been no fundamental changes on the line of engagement in the Zaporozhye Region in recent days
French national detained in Moscow for gathering military intelligence on Russia
According to investigators, for several years, the man, who failed to register himself as a foreign agent in compliance with Russian legislation, has been gathering information on Russia's military and military-technical activities
Sevmash forms Russia's new generation nuclear submarine fleet — CEO
Mikhail Budnichenko recalled the recent transatlantic voyage of the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, which arrived in the port of the Cuban capital Havana as part of a group of Northern Fleet ships after the completion of exercises in the Atlantic
Seoul airport uses sniffer dog to screen for bedbugs after Paris Olympics
Specialists and Ceco arrived at the airport on August 9 when the first athletes and officials began to return and will continue inspecting the passengers from Paris until September 8
Dyatlov pass mystery victims could have been on KGB mission — researcher
The conclusion is based on recent data about the ties between the KGB and the Dyatlov expedition members who died under bizarre circumstances in the North Urals in 1959
Russian forces prevent Ukrainian forces from regrouping near Dnieper — Defense Ministry
The Russian Armed Forces are also continuing to actively work to destroy Ukrainian FPV drones, reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, head of the group's press center Roman Kodryan said
Baring Vostok investment fund founder admits to embezzling $27.7 mln
The court has mitigated the sentence of Michael Calvey "in the form of imprisonment by two months - to four years and four months suspended"
