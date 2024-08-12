IDF has no confirmation yet of hostage killed in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, August 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) does not yet have any information confirming the death of one of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

He made this statement commenting on the claims by the Palestinian movement Hamas that one of the hostages there was killed by a guard while two female hostages sustained serious wounds. "We currently do not have any intelligence information that allows us to refute or confirm Hamas’ claims," Hagari wrote on his page on X.