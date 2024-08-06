Sheikh Hasina may stay in India until she receives approval for asylum in UK — TV

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. Sheikh Hasina, who resigned from the post of Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled the country amid protests, may stay in India until she receives an approval from the United Kingdom for political asylum, the Republic TV channel reported citing sources.

Earlier, it was reported that Sheikh Hasina would fly to London on Tuesday night on a C-130 military transport plane from the Hindon airbase, 40 km from New Delhi, where she arrived on Monday evening. However, there have been no reports of the flight being dispatched yet.

According to media reports, Sheikh Hasina planned to leave for London immediately, but certain circumstances forced her to postpone the flight. Her accompanying sister Rehana already has British citizenship. In addition, Sheikh Hasina's niece Tulip Siddiq has been a Labor MP in the UK since 2015. In the new cabinet of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, she took the post of Economic Secretary for the Treasury.

According to the PTI agency, the Indian side ensured the safety of Sheikh Hasina and transported her to a safe place in the country. After landing at the Indian Air Force base in Hindon, Sheikh Hasina met with the Indian Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his residence in connection with the ongoing unrest in the neighboring country. Previously, commenting on the protests in Bangladesh, the Indian Foreign Ministry stated that what was happening was an internal matter for the republic. The Indian authorities have not yet made any new statements on Bangladesh. On Monday, amid unrest, Bangladesh's prime minister resigned and left Dhaka. Protesters stormed her residence, and mass arson and looting began in the country. The republic's army commander, Waqer-uz-Zaman, announced the formation of an interim government, calling on citizens to maintain order.