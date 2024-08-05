Fight against terror in Sahel's 'three-border zone' requires fortress camps — expert

RABAT, August 5. /TASS/. To effectively counteract terrorist groups in the "zone of three borders" (at the junction of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) of the Sahel it is necessary to build a network of fortified military camps, Mali’s political scientist, an expert in the field of communications and international relations Boubou Doucoure, has told TASS.

"The three-border zone is currently one of the areas most affected by the activity of terrorist groups. Mali adheres to the logic of ensuring global security of its entire territory and borders with seven bordering countries - Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal.

"At the same time, the 'three-border zone' still looks the most problematic," he noted.

"This was one of the reasons for the creation in September 2023 of the Alliance of Sahel States, composed of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, with the aim to find a comprehensive and coherent solution and an appropriate response to the security crisis in the area. It is this common vision of joint action and intelligence sharing among the three countries that will help combat the terrorist threat. To this end, the armies of these countries are already reinforcing their presence on the ground and in the air," Doucoure said.

Partners’ support

Mali needs the support of partners - Russia, India, China and Turkey - to build up its defense capabilities, the expert believes. In particular, he noted the need for unmanned aerial vehicles, because the country's territory exceeds 1.2 million square kilometers. In addition, Doucoure called for wider cooperation within the Alliance of Sahel States "by increasing logistical means for combat units and intelligence resources."

"It is also necessary to build fortified military camps along the entire border line on both sides, which can be used for retaliatory strikes against militants, for coordinated joint patrols, and for creating roadblocks at checkpoints," the expert said. He recalled that the territory of the "zone of three borders" was vast and had different types of terrain: there are deserts, forests and mountain ranges, where terrorists can hide.

Collective defense

On September 16, 2023, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger established the Alliance of Sahel States, a regional collective defense organization. According to the founding document, any violation of the sovereignty or territorial integrity of one or more members will be considered an aggression against all parties and will require their assistance, individually or collectively, up to and including the use of military force.